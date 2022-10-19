Overview

Dr. Ricky Smith, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Upper Cumberland Urology Associates, P.C. in Cookeville, TN with other offices in Bartlett, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.