Dr. Ricky Schneider, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ricky Schneider, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Hospital
Dr. Schneider works at
Locations
Urology Consultants of South Palm7710 NW 71st Ct Ste 303, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 303-0225
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Been seeing Dr S for about 20 years. Always through and careful. Would not see anyone else.
About Dr. Ricky Schneider, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1700870375
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Mt Sinai Hosp
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Yale University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.