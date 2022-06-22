Dr. Ricky Robinson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricky Robinson, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ricky Robinson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY.
South Memphis Foot Clinic
Locations
South Memphis Foot Clinic5145 Millbranch Rd, Memphis, TN 38116 Directions (901) 332-1567
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, Solved my my problems on my first visit.
About Dr. Ricky Robinson, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson works at
Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
