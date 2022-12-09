Dr. Ricky Paul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricky Paul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ricky Paul, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Paul works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
WK Pierremont OB-GYN Specialists8001 Youree Dr Ste 600, Shreveport, LA 71115 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paul?
Dr. Paul is amazing! He was so kind, gentle and compassionate with my daughter who was high risk and had a severe case of hypermesis gravidarum. He is who one needs for high risk pregnancies. Her first doctor was not at all interested in caring for her in the manner needed. We were blessed to find Dr. Paul, his experience and his desire to take the challenging cases is what he’s known for! He was even more amazing in the delivery room, not letting us talk him into getting a c section when he knew he could get her there! Many doctors are quick to section because it’s easier, pays them more and patients during labor beg for that. He truly knows what’s best for mom and baby and does everything to keep everyone safe. I have much respect for a wonderful doctor! He kept the daddy and the grandparents comfortable and visited with us and assured us all constantly too! We have fewer and fewer good ones the older I get. He’s one of those special ones!
About Dr. Ricky Paul, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1073699500
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paul has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paul works at
Dr. Paul has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.