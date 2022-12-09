See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Ricky Paul, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (55)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ricky Paul, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.

Dr. Paul works at WK Pierremont OB-GYN Specialists in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    WK Pierremont OB-GYN Specialists
    8001 Youree Dr Ste 600, Shreveport, LA 71115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Preconception Counseling Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 55 ratings
Patient Ratings (55)
5 Star
(51)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Ricky Paul, MD

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • English
  • 1073699500
Education & Certifications

  • Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ricky Paul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Paul has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Paul works at WK Pierremont OB-GYN Specialists in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Paul’s profile.

Dr. Paul has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

55 patients have reviewed Dr. Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

