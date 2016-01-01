Dr. Onofre-Vasquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ricky Onofre-Vasquez, MD
Overview
Dr. Ricky Onofre-Vasquez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 12099 W Washington Blvd Ste 202, Los Angeles, CA 90066 Directions (310) 572-6225
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Onofre-Vasquez?
About Dr. Ricky Onofre-Vasquez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1750353892
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Onofre-Vasquez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onofre-Vasquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onofre-Vasquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onofre-Vasquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.