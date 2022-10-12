Dr. Ricky Kalra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricky Kalra, MD
Overview
Dr. Ricky Kalra, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Legent Hospital for Special Surgery, Medical City Frisco, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Kalra works at
Locations
-
1
Kalra Brain Spine Surgery Neurosurgery5899 Preston Rd Ste 1303, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 526-7184
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Legent Hospital for Special Surgery
- Medical City Frisco
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kalra?
Best spine surgeon around ,highly recommend
About Dr. Ricky Kalra, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, German, Hindi and Panjabi
- 1003059114
Education & Certifications
- Complex Spine and Scoliosis
- University of Utah Hospital
- Washington University St Louis
- Rice U
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalra has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalra works at
Dr. Kalra has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kalra speaks German, Hindi and Panjabi.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.