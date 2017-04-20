Overview

Dr. Rick Jackson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Jackson works at MDVIP - Vancouver, Washington in Vancouver, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.