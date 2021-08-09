Dr. Ricky Ford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricky Ford, MD
Dr. Ricky Ford, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Medical City Weatherford and Palo Pinto General Hospital.
R. J. Ford MD PA925 Hilltop Dr Ste 101, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 599-4464
Weatherford Regional Medical Center713 E Anderson St, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (682) 582-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Weatherford
- Palo Pinto General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I hate it when you really like and trust the Doctor but his front office people make you dislike coming there?? I always try to get a 2:00 appt but that doesn’t really matter when the girl doesn’t even open the door until 2:10, people are waiting in wheelchairs and walkers to get in. I call in questions for her to ask him after a surgery and never get a return call??
About Dr. Ricky Ford, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Ford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ford has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Neuroplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.
