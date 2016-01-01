Dr. Ricky Fennell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fennell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricky Fennell, MD
Overview
Dr. Ricky Fennell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Fennell works at
Locations
Cherry Hill Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center1250 Jeff Germany Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35214 Directions (205) 937-0388
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ricky Fennell, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fennell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fennell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fennell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fennell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fennell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fennell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fennell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.