Dr. Ricky Bassi, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (120)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Dr. Ricky Bassi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora and Doctors Medical Center Modesto.

Dr. Bassi works at UF Health in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UF Health
    1600 SW Archer Rd 12, Gainesville, FL 32610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 273-9400
    FCPP-GMMSA - General Surgery
    1541 Florida Ave Ste 200, Modesto, CA 95350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 577-3388
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Sonora
  • Doctors Medical Center Modesto

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 1

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 1
Overweight
Abnormal Thyroid
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cholesterol Screening
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Gestational Diabetes
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Lipid Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Abdominal Pain
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Acute Bronchitis
Adrenal Incidentaloma
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Back Pain
Bronchitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Female Infertility
Folic Acid Deficiency
Fungal Nail Infection
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Gynecomastia
Hashimoto's Disease
Heart Disease
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Klinefelter Syndrome
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pericardial Disease
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sinus Tachycardia
Subacute Thyroiditis
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Tobacco Use Disorder
Turner Syndrome
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Nov 19, 2022
    Great visit peoples are friendly
    Josephine Arzadon — Nov 19, 2022
    About Dr. Ricky Bassi, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215025465
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
