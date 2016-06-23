Dr. Ricki Fram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricki Fram, MD
Overview
Dr. Ricki Fram, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Pine Bluff, AR.
Dr. Fram works at
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Heart P.A.1601 W 40th Ave Ste 301, Pine Bluff, AR 71603 Directions (870) 541-4285
-
2
Delta Memorial Hospital811 Highway 65 S, Dumas, AR 71639 Directions (870) 382-4303Monday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Jefferson Regional Medical Center1600 W 40th Ave, Pine Bluff, AR 71603 Directions (870) 541-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Dallas County Medical Center
- Delta Memorial Hospital
- Jefferson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fram?
I was really impressed by the time she took to find out my health. It will nice to have a doctor who is up on the latest in medicine
About Dr. Ricki Fram, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English
- 1992994396
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fram accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fram works at
Dr. Fram has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.