Dr. Rickey Snipes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rickey Snipes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They completed their fellowship with U Wisc Med Sch Hosps & Clins
Dr. Snipes works at
Locations
1
Great Lakes Gastroenterology Pllc3903 Hollywood Rd, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 408-1100
2
Araceli C. Mesiona-brucal MD Pllc8683 Red Arrow Hwy, Watervliet, MI 49098 Directions (269) 463-3375
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Pipefitters
- Priority Health
- Thrivent Financial
- Trustmark Companies
- UnitedHealthCare
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Snipes is a fantatic Dr. I have seen him 3 or 4 times and I hope he never retires while I am still alive! He is such a good doctor. The fist time I saw him was rigt after my husbands death and he showed such compassion. He is so goodthat while he did the procedure I felt completely at ease and was not uncomfortable or embarrased at all. Now, that is saying a lot for a dictor performing a colonoscopy!!! I have recommended him to family and friends and will continue to do so. Like me they say he is the best and they will never switch to another doctor.
About Dr. Rickey Snipes, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1477546869
Education & Certifications
- U Wisc Med Sch Hosps & Clins
- Sinai-Samaritan Hosp
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snipes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snipes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snipes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snipes works at
Dr. Snipes has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Dysphagia, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snipes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Snipes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snipes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snipes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snipes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.