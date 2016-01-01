Overview

Dr. Rickey Reynolds, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Reynolds works at Midland Memorial Hospital in Midland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.