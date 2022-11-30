Dr. Rickey Parsons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parsons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rickey Parsons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rickey Parsons, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oak Ridge, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.
Dr. Parsons works at
Locations
-
1
Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinic988 Oak Ridge Tpke Ste 100, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 Directions (865) 483-8478Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Dr Randall R Robbins Tennessee Orthopedic Clinic961 OAK RIDGE TPKE, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 Directions (865) 483-1906Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics744 Middle Creek Rd Ste 100, Sevierville, TN 37862 Directions (865) 524-5365Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics9430 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 690-4861Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
Regional1819 Clinch Ave Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 524-5365
-
6
Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics49 Cleveland St Ste 300, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (865) 483-8478
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Loudoun Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parsons?
Dr. Parsons is a great person and a wonderful person. I have been seeing him for several years now. He did a complete knee replacement on me. He did a great job with no problems. Dr. Parsons takes his time with his patients. He answers all questions and uses language the patient can understand. The staff is also very knowledgeable and helpful. I never dread going to see Dr. Parsons. I will never go to another Orthpedic Surgeon
About Dr. Rickey Parsons, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1235159591
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parsons has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parsons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parsons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parsons works at
Dr. Parsons has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parsons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Parsons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parsons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parsons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parsons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.