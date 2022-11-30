Overview

Dr. Rickey Parsons, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oak Ridge, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Parsons works at Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics in Oak Ridge, TN with other offices in Sevierville, TN, Knoxville, TN and Crossville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.