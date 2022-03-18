Dr. Rickey Myhand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myhand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rickey Myhand, MD
Overview
Dr. Rickey Myhand, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Myhand works at
Locations
Covenant Oncology and Hematology, LLC93 C Michael Davenport Blvd Ste 2, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (502) 628-3428Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Myhand is a very good doctor. He listens, explains everything till you are comfortable with understanding. I am not rushed thru the office. I have truly enjoyed my experience with Dr Myhand. I can contact him anytime for further questions and answers.
About Dr. Rickey Myhand, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Myhand has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myhand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myhand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Myhand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myhand.
