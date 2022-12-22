Overview

Dr. Rickey Lents, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They completed their fellowship with Campbell Clin



Dr. Lents works at Advanced Orthopedic Specialists in Cape Girardeau, MO with other offices in Sikeston, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.