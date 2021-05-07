Dr. Rickey Kinzey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinzey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rickey Kinzey, MD
Dr. Rickey Kinzey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Evergreen Medical Centre300 Spring St Ste 3B, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 725-0950
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
he was so kind and never rushed me,i knew in mt heart that he cared and always tried to take at least some of my fear away. i miss him. im not in a good place now.wish he was here carol tucker
- Family Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1801881016
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Kinzey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kinzey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kinzey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
