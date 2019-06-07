Dr. Rickey Chance, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chance is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Rickey Chance, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Biloxi, MS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital At Gulfport and Merit Health Biloxi.
Locations
Cedar Lake Medical Center PA1759 Medical Park Dr, Biloxi, MS 39532 Directions (228) 822-6030Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Memorial Hospital At Gulfport
- Merit Health Biloxi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
I have been going to Dr. Chance's office for years now. He is extremely thorough, intelligent and professional. I recommend him and anyone on his staff!
About Dr. Rickey Chance, DO
- Family Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1437264504
Education & Certifications
- U Miss Med Ctr
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- University Of Ms
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chance has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chance accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chance works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Chance. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chance.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chance, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chance appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.