Overview

Dr. Rick Yavruian, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Twin Falls, ID. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Yavruian works at CANYON VIEW HOSPITAL in Twin Falls, ID with other offices in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.