Dr. Rick To, MD
Overview
Dr. Rick To, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. To works at
Locations
An Ngoc To MD Inc.87 N 6TH ST, San Jose, CA 95112 Directions (408) 279-1180
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rick To, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Vietnamese
- 1194756858
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. To has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. To accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. To has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. To works at
Dr. To speaks Vietnamese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. To. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. To.
