Dr. Rick Tiller, DPM
Dr. Rick Tiller, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Park Street Chiropractic1212 S Park St, Kalamazoo, MI 49001 Directions (269) 344-0874
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Excellent, knowledgeable, gentle care. Everyone in office is great. Dr. Tiller really knows his stuff. He eliminated so much chronic pain for my husband and I. Also gave us prosthetics, that improved previous Drs. Can’t recommend him enough!
- 33 years of experience
- English
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Tiller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tiller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tiller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tiller has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tiller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tiller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tiller.
