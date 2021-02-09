Overview

Dr. Rick Tiller, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Tiller works at Park Street Chiropractic in Kalamazoo, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.