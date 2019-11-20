Dr. Rick Siegel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rick Siegel, DPM
Dr. Rick Siegel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Allergy & Asthma Specialists of Bloomfield Hills PC43750 Woodward Ave Ste 101, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 738-5550
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
I have been a patient of Dr. Siegel's when he first started his practice. I made an appointment a week and a half ago. I was told Dr. Siegel was in only on certain days and times. I made the appointment with my calendar in my lap. I made certain my appointment was the day, date and time the staff said. When I arrived at the office I was told my appointment was 2 days later. I went home and confirmed what day was written on the calendar. I had to make other arrangements for my granddaughter to be taken to school so consequently I was very disappointed. I don't believe it was my mistake. Unfortunately, I won't be seeing Dr. Siegel any time soon His staff made sure of that.
- Podiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegel accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
