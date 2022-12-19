Dr. Rick Papandrea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papandrea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rick Papandrea, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rick Papandrea, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Pewaukee, WI. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Papandrea works at
Locations
Orthopedic Associates of WisconsinN15W28300 Golf Rd, Pewaukee, WI 53072 Directions (262) 544-5311Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I fell and detached two tendons on my rotator cuff. Atrophy set in due to getting a fever during the Covid epidemic and the initial meeting being delayed. Because of the severity of the detachment it was another orthopedic surgeon at Orthopedic Associates who recommended that I use Dr Papandrea. Dr Papandrea explained clearly the procedure he would utilize and the possible outcomes of the surgery. He reattached the tendons and placed me on an appropriate rehabilitation program. He personally returned a phone call to me when an important question arose. His team is excellent. I was impressed by the total experience including the rehabilitation.
About Dr. Rick Papandrea, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1952383531
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Elbow/Shoulder Fellowship
- Mt. Sinai Medical Center
- Mt. Sinai Medical Center
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Hand Surgery, Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Papandrea has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Papandrea accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Papandrea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Papandrea has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Papandrea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
362 patients have reviewed Dr. Papandrea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papandrea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papandrea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papandrea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.