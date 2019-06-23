Overview

Dr. Rick Koch III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Chicago|University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and St. Charles Bend.



Dr. Koch III works at Tennessee Heart and Vascular - Hendersonville in Hendersonville, TN with other offices in Springfield, TN, Gallatin, TN and Lafayette, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.