Dr. Rick Koch III, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rick Koch III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Chicago|University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and St. Charles Bend.
Tennessee Heart and Vascular - Hendersonville353 New Shackle Island Rd Ste 300C, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 703-2517Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Tennessee Heart and Vascular214 Northcrest Dr, Springfield, TN 37172 Directions (629) 219-7046Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Tennessee Heart and Vascular - Gallatin300 Steam Plant Rd Ste 100, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (629) 219-7047
Tennessee Heart and Vascular - Lafayette204 Medical Dr, Lafayette, TN 37083 Directions (615) 703-2518
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- St. Charles Bend
Very good
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- University Of Chicago Hospital|University of Chicago Medical Center
- University Of Chicago|University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Koch III has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koch III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Koch III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Koch III has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Koch III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koch III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koch III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.