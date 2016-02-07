Dr. Jenkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rick Jenkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Rick Jenkins, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with College Medical Center, L A Downtown Medical Center, Los Angeles Community Hospital and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.
Locations
Healthcare Partners Asc-lb LLC2600 Redondo Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 304-1750
Sophia Anh Tran MD1703 Termino Ave Ste 106, Long Beach, CA 90804 Directions (310) 552-0146
- 3 420 S Beverly Dr Ste 211, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 552-0146
Vortex Mental Health1760 Termino Ave Ste 100, Long Beach, CA 90804 Directions (310) 552-0146
Hospital Affiliations
- College Medical Center
- L A Downtown Medical Center
- Los Angeles Community Hospital
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
When I was researching to find a Doctor I came upon Dr. Rick Jenkins. The posted reviews were below average, and many of the reviews were harsh in nature. I felt I needed to see for myself if Dr. Jenkins deserved those negative reviews. Upon my first visit his office staff were kind and helpful. When I sat down with Dr. Jenkins he was very patient with me and a great listener. I truly feel Dr. Jenkins loves helping people, that's why he works most weekends. You won't be disappointed!
About Dr. Rick Jenkins, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1275502825
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Jenkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenkins has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jenkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.