Dr. Rick Isernhagen, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Rick Isernhagen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their fellowship with The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Dr. Isernhagen works at Retina Associates Of Kentucky in Lexington, KY with other offices in Frankfort, KY, Danville, KY, Richmond, KY and Somerset, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Cysts, Retinoschisis and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Associates Of Kentucky
    120 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 250, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 263-3900
  2. 2
    Retina Associates of Kentucky
    102 Diagnostic Dr, Frankfort, KY 40601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 627-2020
  3. 3
    Retina Associates of Kentucky
    440 W Martin Luther King Blvd # 100, Danville, KY 40422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 627-2020
  4. 4
    Retina Associates of Kentucky
    238 Geri Ln # A, Richmond, KY 40475 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 627-2020
  5. 5
    Southern Kentucky Eye Center Psc
    120 Tradepark Dr Ste B, Somerset, KY 42503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 866-4141

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Cysts
Retinoschisis
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Cysts
Retinoschisis
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Histoplasmosis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 25, 2018
    I have been going to Dr. Isernhagen's office for a few years. I would highly recommend him. The office personnel are always very efficient and friendly. Thanks for a good visit today. Janet Sturgill
    Janet Sturgill in Lexington Kentucky — Jan 25, 2018
    About Dr. Rick Isernhagen, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700881919
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    • Dean A McGee Eye Inst
    Internship
    • U Okla Tch Hosps
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rick Isernhagen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isernhagen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Isernhagen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Isernhagen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Isernhagen has seen patients for Retinal Cysts, Retinoschisis and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Isernhagen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Isernhagen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isernhagen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isernhagen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isernhagen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

