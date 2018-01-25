Overview

Dr. Rick Isernhagen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their fellowship with The Johns Hopkins Hospital



Dr. Isernhagen works at Retina Associates Of Kentucky in Lexington, KY with other offices in Frankfort, KY, Danville, KY, Richmond, KY and Somerset, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Cysts, Retinoschisis and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.