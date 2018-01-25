Dr. Rick Isernhagen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isernhagen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rick Isernhagen, MD
Overview
Dr. Rick Isernhagen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their fellowship with The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Dr. Isernhagen works at
Locations
1
Retina Associates Of Kentucky120 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 250, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 263-3900
2
Retina Associates of Kentucky102 Diagnostic Dr, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (800) 627-2020
3
Retina Associates of Kentucky440 W Martin Luther King Blvd # 100, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (800) 627-2020
4
Retina Associates of Kentucky238 Geri Ln # A, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions (800) 627-2020
5
Southern Kentucky Eye Center Psc120 Tradepark Dr Ste B, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (270) 866-4141
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Isernhagen's office for a few years. I would highly recommend him. The office personnel are always very efficient and friendly. Thanks for a good visit today. Janet Sturgill
About Dr. Rick Isernhagen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1700881919
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Dean A McGee Eye Inst
- U Okla Tch Hosps
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isernhagen has seen patients for Retinal Cysts, Retinoschisis and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Isernhagen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
