Overview

Dr. Rick Hirsch, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Montclair Hospital Medical Center, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Hirsch works at Inland Family Healthcare Centers, Inc. in Upland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.