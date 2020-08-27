Overview

Dr. Rick Harrelson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Enterprise, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital, Medical Center Enterprise and Mizell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Harrelson works at Southeast Health Enterprise Clinic in Enterprise, AL with other offices in Dothan, AL and Pensacola, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.