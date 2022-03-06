Dr. Rick Gemma, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gemma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rick Gemma, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Western Reserve Hospital.
Western Reserve Hospital1900 23rd St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 Directions (330) 971-7753
Hospital Affiliations
- Western Reserve Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had 3 encounters. Pre surgery office visit, hernia repair surgery, and post-surgery visit. Dr. Gemma is easy to talk to, explains well, and did a great job with my surgery. I was really surprised with my quick and nearly pain free recovery period!
About Dr. Rick Gemma, DO
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gemma has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gemma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gemma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gemma works at
Dr. Gemma has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gemma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gemma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gemma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gemma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gemma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.