Dr. Rick Friedman, MD

Neurotology
4.5 (37)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rick Friedman, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.

Dr. Friedman works at UC San Diego Medical Center in San Diego, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA, La Jolla, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    6631
    200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 543-6631
    Westside Office
    9033 Wilshire Blvd Ste 360, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 601-3366
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    UC San Diego Health Head and Neck Surgery
    9350 Campus Point Dr Lowr Level Ste A, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 657-8590
    1450 San Pablo St Ste 5100, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 442-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acoustic Neuroma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Ataxia
Acoustic Neuroma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Ataxia

Acoustic Neuroma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Benign Positional Vertigo
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Ear Infections
Cochlear Implant Insertion
CyberKnife®, Cranial (Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Cranial) incl. Gamma Knife and LINAC Photon Beam
Dizziness
Ear Disorders
Ear Infection
Ear Reconstruction
Ear Surgery
Ear Tube Placement
Eardrum Repair
EMG (Electromyography)
Glomus Tympanicum Tumor
Hearing Loss
Inner Ear Repair
Mastoidectomy
Meniere's Disease
Meningiomas
Myringotomy
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Otitis Media
Otosclerosis
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Skull Base Surgery
Stapedectomy
Stereotactic Radiosurgery
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 23, 2022
    Flying out from Charleston, SC to San Diego to have my surgery with Dr. Friedman and Dr. Schwartz was the best decision I have every made in my life! They performed a retrosigmoid carniotomy on my 2.3 cm acoustic neuroma and not only got the whole tumor out but were able to preserve my hearing! The best at what they do!
    Whitney — Aug 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rick Friedman, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1982708558
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • House Ear Clin
    Residency
    • U CA San Diego Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ca
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
