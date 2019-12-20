Overview

Dr. Rick Faul II, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Erath, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital and Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Faul II works at Erath/Delcambre Community Care in Erath, LA with other offices in Abbeville, LA and Lafayette, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.