Dr. Rick Edgar, MD
Overview
Dr. Rick Edgar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus and Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus.
Locations
Shoreline Neurosurgical Consulting Plc1675 Leahy St Ste 401, Muskegon, MI 49442 Directions (231) 727-4243
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
He gave me my life back!! I couldn't get out of bed!
About Dr. Rick Edgar, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1275748212
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Edgar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edgar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edgar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edgar has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edgar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Edgar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edgar.
