Dr. Rick Delamarter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Delamarter works at Rasouli Spine in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.