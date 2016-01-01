Overview

Dr. Rick Chamberlain Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with King's Daughters' Health.



Dr. Chamberlain Jr works at OPHTHALMOLOGY ASSOCIATES in Bloomington, IN with other offices in Columbus, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.