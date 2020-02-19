Dr. Rick Chac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rick Chac, MD
Overview
Dr. Rick Chac, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Chac works at
Locations
Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group660 Old Telegraph Canyon Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 482-2400
National City502 Euclid Ave Ste 300, National City, CA 91950 Directions (619) 502-5800
Chula Vista750 Medical Center Ct Ste 8, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (619) 482-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
At the age of 18 he delivered my first baby. My mother in law also has gone to him for medical needs. We both LOVE him ! He’s an amazing doctor. Once I was very emotional and cried in his office and next appointment he was playing card tricks because he saw how sad I was the previous visit. When in labor, my baby was ready to come out and literally he was there in 10 minutes, at 6 am super energetic “ WHOS READY TO HAVE A BABY” I will definitely come back to him for my next.
About Dr. Rick Chac, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1538347760
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Medical Center & Children's Hospital
- Phoenix Integrated Res
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- The University Of Ari
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chac has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chac accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chac works at
Dr. Chac has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chac on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chac speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chac. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chac.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.