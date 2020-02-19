Overview

Dr. Rick Chac, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Chac works at Rick T. Chac MD Obstetrics & Gynecology in Chula Vista, CA with other offices in National City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.