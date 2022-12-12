See All Family Doctors in Pasadena, TX
Family Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. Rick Boyles, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.

Dr. Boyles works at Medical Screening Clinic in Pasadena, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Medical Screening Clinic
    3350 FAIRVIEW ST, Pasadena, TX 77504 (713) 944-0189

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Elbow Sprain
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Elbow Sprain
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing

Elbow Sprain
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Neck Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Drug Testing
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Infectious Diseases
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopause
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Exams
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stitches
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Testicular Dysfunction
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 12, 2022
    Dr Rick Boyles there's not enough words to say kind , passionate ,helpful caring . I can go on and on absolute best doctor around .
    Michael izard — Dec 12, 2022
    About Dr. Rick Boyles, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1356537799
    Education & Certifications

    • San Jacino Meth Hospital
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rick Boyles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyles is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Boyles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boyles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Boyles works at Medical Screening Clinic in Pasadena, TX. View the full address on Dr. Boyles's profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyles. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

