Dr. Rick Bernstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Rick Bernstein, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Vista Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Cardiac and Vascular Center4275 Burnham Ave Ste 102, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 878-8346
- 2 3370 E Jolly Rd Ste A, Lansing, MI 48910 Directions (517) 445-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- North Vista Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have known Dr. Bernstein for many years, he is an excellent board certified and caring physician.
About Dr. Rick Bernstein, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1932182029
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
