Overview

Dr. Richy Agajanian, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Agajanian works at PIH Health- Hematology/Oncology in Downey, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.