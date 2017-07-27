See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Richmond Kilpatrick, DPM

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Richmond Kilpatrick, DPM is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. 

Dr. Kilpatrick works at Presbyterian Medical Group in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Presbyterian Medical Group
    8300 Constitution Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 253-6100

  • Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 27, 2017
    I had an emergency situation and received a referral from my doctor to see Dr Kilpatrick. He was quick to evaluate my situation and schedule surgery. He understood my stress level and made me feel confident in his ability to repair my ankle. I liked his manner and treatment of those around him. My recovery will be a few months.
    About Dr. Richmond Kilpatrick, DPM

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1235223611
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richmond Kilpatrick, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilpatrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kilpatrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kilpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kilpatrick works at Presbyterian Medical Group in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Kilpatrick’s profile.

    Dr. Kilpatrick has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kilpatrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kilpatrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilpatrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kilpatrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kilpatrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

