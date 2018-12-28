See All General Dentists in West Haven, CT
Dr. Richmond Hung, DDS

Dentistry
5 (454)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richmond Hung, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in West Haven, CT. They specialize in Dentistry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Dental Medicine.

Dr. Hung works at Soundental Associates, P.C. in West Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Soundental Associates, P.C.
    655 Saw Mill Rd Ste 3, West Haven, CT 06516 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 594-8369

Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Restoration Chevron Icon
Dental Sealant Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Excessive Tooth Wear Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Misshapen Teeth Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Nightguard Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Partial Dentures Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Scaling and Root Planing Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Teething Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Teething
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 455 ratings
    Patient Ratings (455)
    5 Star
    (429)
    4 Star
    (19)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 28, 2018
    I have been a happy patient for many years and hope to continue for many more years.
    — Dec 28, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Richmond Hung, DDS
    About Dr. Richmond Hung, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian, Mandarin and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1154502722
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Columbia University / College of Dental Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richmond Hung, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hung works at Soundental Associates, P.C. in West Haven, CT. View the full address on Dr. Hung’s profile.

    Dr. Hung speaks Italian, Mandarin and Spanish.

    455 patients have reviewed Dr. Hung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

