Overview

Dr. Richenda Herren, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from The University Of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.



Dr. Herren works at Saint Francis Cancer Center - Muskogee - Muskogee, OK in Muskogee, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.