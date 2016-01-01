Dr. Richelle Olsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richelle Olsen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richelle Olsen, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Olsen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Maternal-Fetal Medicine Associates34503 9th Ave S Ste 200, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (253) 835-6260
-
2
Franciscan Women's Health Associates At St Joseph1608 S J St Fl 1, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 428-2100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Olsen?
About Dr. Richelle Olsen, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1760674329
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olsen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olsen works at
Dr. Olsen has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Olsen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.