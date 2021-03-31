Overview

Dr. Richelle Marasigan, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.



Dr. Marasigan works at HT Family Physicians in Stockton, CA with other offices in Lodi, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.