Dr. Richelle Day, DPM
Overview
Dr. Richelle Day, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery|University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Day works at
Locations
-
1
Nashville Family Footcare, PLLC310 25th Ave N Ste 204, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 622-4511
-
2
TriStar Centennial Medical Center Advanced Wound Care & Vascular Center2400 Patterson St Ste 304, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 553-7338
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1st Medical Network
- Aetna
- American International Group (AIG)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Richelle Day (a podiatrist) is a competent, caring, experienced doctor who takes time with patients and takes care of needs immediately.Her ability to diagnose just by feeling the foot is phenomenal. Everyone on her staff is friendly and helpful, so it is a delight to go the office. The person who makes my orthotics speaks highly of her skills and another person I know who was operated on by her had great success. I recommend her with 6 stars!
About Dr. Richelle Day, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1598749152
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery|University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Day has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Day accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Day has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Day. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Day.
