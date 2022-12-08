See All Podiatrists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Richelle Day, DPM

Podiatry
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richelle Day, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery|University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.

Dr. Day works at Nashville Family Footcare, PLLC in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Nashville Family Footcare, PLLC
    310 25th Ave N Ste 204, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 622-4511
    TriStar Centennial Medical Center Advanced Wound Care & Vascular Center
    2400 Patterson St Ste 304, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 553-7338

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown

Hammer Toe
Bunion Surgery
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion Surgery
Achilles Tendinitis

  View other providers who treat Bunion
  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Wounds
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1st Medical Network
    • Aetna
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Dec 08, 2022
    Dr. Richelle Day (a podiatrist) is a competent, caring, experienced doctor who takes time with patients and takes care of needs immediately.Her ability to diagnose just by feeling the foot is phenomenal. Everyone on her staff is friendly and helpful, so it is a delight to go the office. The person who makes my orthotics speaks highly of her skills and another person I know who was operated on by her had great success. I recommend her with 6 stars!
    Delighted patient — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. Richelle Day, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richelle Day, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Day is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Day has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Day has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Day works at Nashville Family Footcare, PLLC in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Day’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Day. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Day.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Day, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Day appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

