Dr. Richards Afonja, MD
Dr. Richards Afonja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richards Afonja, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ibadan, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary’s General Hospital.
Dr. Afonja works at
Locations
-
1
Sebastian Medical Associates Corp.476 COLFAX AVE, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 594-7977
-
2
Cosmed Group Of New Jersey680 Broadway Ste 100, Paterson, NJ 07514 Directions (973) 594-7977
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Afonja?
I did extensive research ahead of scheduling my mother's oncologist appointment. Unfortunately, mammograms and ultrasound revealed breast cancer. My mom is in her late 70's. She is deaf and doesn't speak English. I needed to find a doctor that had many years of experience and who had excellent bed side manners. Dr. Afonja seemed to have that good ratings and reviews. After many months of radiation and weekly/monthly follow-up treatment visits with Dr. Afonja, he proved to be excellent. He is very caring, takes his time explaining medical tests, results, expected outcomes, prognosis and provided a thorough explanation of a recovery plan. He even provided us several times (without being asked) with his personal cell phone number should we have any questions or concerns. I did text him once with a question and he answered immediately. Which doctor does that in today's times? Not many.. Patients are usually instructed to call the office or on-call answering service who then relays the mess
About Dr. Richards Afonja, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French, Spanish and Yoruba
- 1255300141
Education & Certifications
- St Josephs Hospital and Med Center
- Mountainside Hospital
- Catholic Med Ctr Of Brooklyn & Queens
- University Of Ibadan, College Of Medicine
