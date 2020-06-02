Dr. Richard Zweig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zweig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Zweig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Zweig, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.
Locations
Lsuhsc Shreveport1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 675-7737
Ochsner LSU Health1 Saint Mary Pl Ste 102, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions (318) 626-2482
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I felt Dr Zweig was rude at first meeting. But after more visits to him for my hubby I have learned to over look his bed side manner. He knew my hubby had something, but not Parkinsons. He did a week of testing and decided he had Multi Systems Apathy. But as time has gone on by its not real clear as to what my hubby has. The symtons just cross over so much. BUT Im in WA state taking care of my 93 yr mom and 4 yr grandson. My hubby flys home to Minden to see Dr Zweig every 4 - 6 months. So that says it all as to how much I respect Dr. Zweig and the work he does to help my hubby and others. Im sure Seattle WA has gobs of great Doctors my hubby could go to and save a lot of money on plane tickets. But Dr Zweig was there at the first and I pray he will still be with us till the end. Thank you Dr Zweig
About Dr. Richard Zweig, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zweig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zweig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zweig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zweig has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zweig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zweig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zweig.
