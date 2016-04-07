See All Plastic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Richard Zoumalan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Dr. Richard Zoumalan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Zoumalan works at Banner University Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix
    1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 (602) 521-4755
  2. 2
    Richard A. Zoumalan M.D., Inc.
    9401 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 (310) 278-1900

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Deviated Septum
Facial Trauma
Fat Grafting to the Face
Deviated Septum
Facial Trauma
Fat Grafting to the Face

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Apr 07, 2016
I had lots of anxiety when considering this surgery. Dr. Zoumalan made me feel very comfortable during consultations, the day of surgery and afterward. It's been a little over a year and I am completely satisfied and love what I had done. It is life changing. I'm very grateful. Thank you Dr. Zoumalan.
Gayle in Porter Ranch, CA — Apr 07, 2016
Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
English
  • English
1780728204
  • 1780728204
Fellowship
  • University of Washington, Seattle
Residency
  • New York University Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
U.C.L.A.
  • U.C.L.A.
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
