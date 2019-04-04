Dr. Richard Zirin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zirin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Zirin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Zirin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newburyport, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital.
Newburyport Gastroenterology LLC255 Low St Ste 201, Newburyport, MA 01950 Directions (978) 465-4622
Anna Jaques Hospital25 Highland Ave, Newburyport, MA 01950 Directions (978) 463-1000
- Anna Jaques Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The first gastrointestinal Dr i went to. Friendly. Caring explains things . He is the only Dr i would have a procedure with. I travel from Nh to Newburyport .
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1548267883
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Zirin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zirin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zirin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zirin has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zirin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zirin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zirin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zirin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zirin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.