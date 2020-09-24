Dr. Richard Zienowicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zienowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Zienowicz, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Zienowicz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Newport Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, The Miriam Hospital and Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island.
Locations
Richard J. Zienowicz, MD, F.A.C.S.113 Wickenden St Unit 10, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 453-0120Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Newport Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- The Miriam Hospital
- Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Implant exchange after surgery in Boston and subsequent rupture. Dr. Zienowicz replaced the implants with a different size and style and they have been perfect for over 8 years. I now receive my regular injectable treatments and love to see Dr. Z and his wonderful team.
About Dr. Richard Zienowicz, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356379390
Education & Certifications
- Havard Med/Mass Genl Hosps
- Berkshire Med Ctr/U Mass
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Brown Medical School
- Concordia University, Montreal, Canada
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zienowicz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zienowicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zienowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zienowicz speaks Spanish.
120 patients have reviewed Dr. Zienowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zienowicz.
