Dr. Zielinski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Zielinski, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Zielinski, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yukon, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Zielinski works at
Locations
-
1
Ascend Counseling and Consultation Services Pllc508 W Vandament Ave Ste 204, Yukon, OK 73099 Directions (405) 695-3134
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zielinski?
I Love him and his staff. They are efficient, helpful, and care about their patients. They have changed my life for the better with their treatment and genuine sincerity. I recommend them highly. There is no one better around.
About Dr. Richard Zielinski, MD
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1225065006
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zielinski accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zielinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zielinski works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zielinski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zielinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zielinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zielinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.